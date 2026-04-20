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BDS student death: Family meets police chief, seeks arrest of faculty members

BDS student death: Family meets police chief, seeks arrest of faculty members

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Kannur , Family members of a BDS student who died after falling from a building at Kannur Dental College in a suspected suicide case met the City Police Commissioner here on Monday, seeking speedy action against the accused.

BDS student death: Family meets police chief, seeks arrest of faculty members

Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at the private dental college in Anjarakandy, was found critically injured after falling from the building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST Act, following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.

Raj's father, Rajan, along with his sister and brother-in-law, met Kannur City Police Commissioner Nidhinraj P.

The family said they would continue their fight for justice.

"There should not be another Nithin Raj, Rohith Vemula or Sidharthan on campuses. There should not be any student suicides. All those responsible for Raj's death should be arrested," Rajan said.

He said the family was only partially satisfied with the ongoing investigation.

"He had taken a loan for his mother's treatment. But no call regarding any loan issue was received from the college authorities," Rajan said.

He also alleged that the college management had failed to address student grievances.

Rajan claimed that his son's death should not be treated as a suicide but as a murder.

"The college authorities are trying to portray it as a simple suicide. That should not be allowed," he said.

Apart from the case related to Raj's death, police have also registered two cyber cases against loan app operators for allegedly threatening the student and faculty members.

Recently, police arrested three persons from Noida who were associated with loan app operators involved in both cases.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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