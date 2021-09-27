Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharat bandh: Farmers form teams to block traffic movement on highways
others

Bharat bandh: Farmers form teams to block traffic movement on highways

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has called for ‘ Bharat Bandh’ to push their demands for repealing the three contentious farm laws and guarantee to purchase crops at minimum support price. A farmer leader said all national highways would be blocked during the bandh to ensure the success of the call
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The farmers would block the national highways at 14 places in Bijnor, 8 places in Meerut, three places in Ghaziabad, 10 places in Muzaffarnagar and also other districts across the state, to ensure success of Bharat bandh. (Pic for representation only)

MEERUT Farmers’ organisations have formed teams to block movement of traffic on highways at district level across the state to ensure success of ‘ Bharat Bandh’ on Monday.

The farmer leaders claimed that traders, students, lawyers, opposition parties and other sections of the society had responded well to their appeal to support their call of ‘ Bharat Bandh’ to push their demands for repealing the three contentious farm laws and guarantee to purchase crops at minimum support price.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) member and president of BKU (Asli) Harpal Singh Bilari claimed that the bandh call was eliciting good response from farmers, lawyers, traders and other sections of society. “We had approached people in the past few months to share that this was not the battle of farmers alone. These draconian laws will adversely affect lives of people,” said Bilari and claimed that amid soaring inflation, people understood this and made up their minds to support the ‘ Bharat Bandh’ in their respective areas.

Bilari claimed that all national highways would be blocked during the bandh to ensure the success of the call given by SKM.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s media in charge Dharmendra Malik said that teams had been formed in all districts across the state which would block movement of traffic on national highways at designated locations. He said the national highways would be blocked at 14 places in Bijnor, 8 places in Meerut, three places in Ghaziabad, 10 places in Muzaffarnagar and also other districts across the state.

He said that appeals had been made to traders, students, labour organisations, lawyers and other social organisations to extend support to the bandh.” We have received affirmative response from various organizations,” said Malik and shared that almost all opposition parties had extended their support to the bandh and its impact would be visible on roads and markets on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Meerut Bar Association passed a resolution that lawyers would abstain from work in courts on Monday to support the SKM bandh call. The resolution said that farmers were protesting against the farm laws for over 10 months and the government should resolve the issue through dialogue.

