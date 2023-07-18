BHU praised as GATI achiever for efforts for women under STEMM

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has earned appreciation from the department of science and technology (DST), Government of India, for its efforts under GATI (Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions) programme and accelerating participation of women in science, technology, engineering, medicine and mathematics (STEMM).

The university said the department has acknowledged the BHU as “GATI achiever”. Conceptualised by DST, the GATI programme aims to accelerate participation of women in STEMM. It was launched by the then President of India Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of National Science Day in 2020, said BHU public relations officer (PRO) Dr Rajesh Singh in a press statement.

The DST, in partnership with the British Council, worked out a mechanism to evaluate science and technology institutions on the basis of gender equality in STEMM. The GATI achiever recognition appreciates efforts and transformative contributions made by institutions towards women in science and technology.

As per the university PRO, the DST said, “BHU’s exemplary work showcased its commitment to driving the next step by making action plans to ensure enhanced participation of women scientists at all levels.”

In its congratulatory communication to the BHU, the DST noted the consistent work of the team under GATI. It said with the acknowledgement, BHU had become a role model for other institutions willing to participate in this initiative. The DST has lauded the progress made by BHU’s GATI self-assessment team led by Prof Madhoolika Agrawal, nodal scientist for the programme at the university.

Prof Agrawal, while expressing happiness over the acknowledgement, said, “Recognition as GATI achiever is a moment of joy and pride for BHU which has implemented many policies for gender equality in recent years. Many best practices especially for women at all levels have not only boosted their morale but also helped them to achieve in their areas of work.”

“The initiative got further momentum under vice chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, who gave his guidance and full support for implementing many new policies towards gender equality,” she said.

“The progress we have achieved wouldn’t have been possible without the active and constant support of the team members and project assistant who organised various programmes on gender issues and helped in collecting the current status of data related to female students, faculties, non-teaching staff and their issues which hinder their progress in strengthening the career,” Prof Agarwal added.

The GATI team of BHU has as members Prof Royana Singh (IMS), Prof LM Agrawal (IMS), Prof Neelam Srivastava (MMV), Prof BK Singh (Institute of Science), Prof Pratyoosh Shukla (School of Biotechnology), Dr Manjari Gupta (DST CIMS), Prof VK Mishra (In charge, South campus), Dr Sunita Verma (IESD), Dr Thupten T Somu (Institute of Agricultural Sciences) and Dr Sunita Chandra, joint registrar.

