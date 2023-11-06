BHU’s I care workshops focus on wellbeing of students

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is now organising ‘I Care’ workshops for faculty members to develop them as primary counsellors for students.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meenakshi Kirtane, founder-director, Maanas, who is taking the sessions for teachers, said the youth today are going through a lot of experiences and influences. Creating systems and facilities at the institute’s level will help them take care of their well-being.

The one-day workshop is being conducted for five consecutive days (November 6 to November 10) to ensure that the maximum number of faculty members benefit.

The first round of workshops kicked off at Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Monday. It is being organised for hostel coordinators, admin. wardens, wardens, student advisors & chairpersons of Student Well-Being Initiative Committee and Student Leadership and Life Skill Development and Initiative Committee.

The first part of the workshop, namely “Preparing to Connect to Self and Others” focuses on helping faculty members develop higher consciousness towards their own psychological being and be aware of their developmental history as a student.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second part elaborates on different aspects of psychological wellbeing. The third segment underscores the importance and effectiveness of listening and how it can make a big difference.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON