BHU’s Rajiv Gandhi South Campus to host Vocational Lit Fest 2026

: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK), Rajiv Gandhi South Campus (RGSC), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Faculty of Arts, is set to organise the “Vocational Lit Fest 2026” from September 7 to 10 at the Centralised Laboratory Complex (CLC), RGSC, Barkachha, Mirzapur.

Rajiv Gandhi South Campus (RGSC (Sourced)

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The four-day festival aims to celebrate literature, creativity, vocational skills, entrepreneurship and cultural expression. It will provide students with a platform to learn, create, express themselves and inspire others. Lit Fest 2026 will bring together students from the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of all six courses offered by DDUKK, RGSC-BHU. These include Food Processing and Management, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Retail and Logistics Management, Medical Laboratory Technology, Modern Office Management, and Fashion Technology and Apparel Design.

The inaugural ceremony of Lit Fest 2026 was held at the New LT, RGSC, BHU. Rajan Shrivastav, registrar, Banaras Hindu University, attended the event as the chief guest, while Parul Gupta, DIG, SCRB, Odisha, was the guest of honour. Professor B M N Kumar, professor-in-charge, RGSC, and Dr R S Mishra, coordinator, DDU Kaushal Kendra, RGSC, were also present.

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{{^usCountry}} The festival features a wide range of academic, literary, creative, cultural and entrepreneurial activities. The first day includes poetry writing and recitation, short-story writing, debate, extempore, quiz, open mic and spoken word. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The festival features a wide range of academic, literary, creative, cultural and entrepreneurial activities. The first day includes poetry writing and recitation, short-story writing, debate, extempore, quiz, open mic and spoken word. {{/usCountry}}

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On the second day, students will take part in departmental skill demonstrations, creative advertisement competitions and business idea pitches. The third day will feature an entrepreneurship fair, food street stalls, product exhibitions, a treasure hunt and a cultural talent arena.

The festival will conclude on the fourth day with a street play. The festival is designed to integrate vocational education with literature, ideas, culture and enterprise. It will encourage students to showcase their creativity, confidence and practical skills beyond the classroom.