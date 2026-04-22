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Bihar govt moves to claim Darbhanga Raj assets, ‘heirs’ plan court battle

The Revenue and Land Reforms Department has issued a public notice inviting objections and claims within 30 days before proceeding further

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:28 am IST
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
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The Bihar government has begun the process of taking possession of assets linked to Kamsundari Devi, the last Maharani of Darbhanga Raj, after officials said that she died earlier this year without leaving a legal heir or a valid will.

A file picture of Darbhanga Maharaja Sir Kameshwar Singh and Maharani Kamsundari Devi (HT Photo)

The Revenue and Land Reforms Department has issued a public notice inviting objections and claims within 30 days before proceeding further.

The move has set the stage for a fresh legal battle, with members of the Darbhanga royal family saying they are seeking legal opinion to challenge the proposed takeover.

Officials said that Kamsundari Devi, 94, died childless on January 12, 2026, and departmental inquiries had found no legally valid will-related document governing succession of her movable or immovable assets.

On that basis, the state has invoked the legal principle of “escheat” and “bona vacantia”, under which property without a lawful owner may vest in the government.

The notice also refers to the estate of former Darbhanga Maharaja Sir Kameshwar Singh, whose assets were distributed through a will among family members and charitable trusts.

Dutta said that the assets inherited by Kamsundari Devi originally formed part of the Darbhanga Raj estate and were covered by the Maharaja’s will, which had been duly probated.

In a judgment dated September 19, 2025, in Title Suit No. 45/1978, a civil court in Darbhanga reportedly held that Rajeshwar Singh and Kapileshwar Singh would become trustees of the Kameshwar Religious Trust after the death of Kamsundari Devi.

The order also recognised their succession claims, subject to applicable law and further judicial determination.

As per the copy of judgement seen by Hindustan Times, the judge observed that both Rajeshwar Singh and Kapileshwar Singh are coparceners and Class-II legal heirs of Maharani Kamsundari Devi, who is issueless and a widow.

Accordingly, the court declared that after her lifetime, they will not only assume trusteeship of the trust but will also inherit her property as Class-II heirs: “However, till the lifetime of Maharaniadhirani Kamsundari Devi, their claim remains ineffective.”

Darbhanga Raj was once among the wealthiest zamindari estates in India, with extensive agricultural land, palaces, commercial properties, trust assets and financial holdings. Ownership and management of parts of the estate have remained disputed for decades.

Meanwhile, when approached by Hindustan Times for comment on the aforesaid issue, Darbhanga district magistrate Kaushal Kumar said on Monday that he was aware of the public notice issued by the Revenue and Land Reform Department regarding the proposed takeover of Darbhanga Raj property.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bihar govt moves to claim Darbhanga Raj assets, ‘heirs’ plan court battle
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bihar govt moves to claim Darbhanga Raj assets, ‘heirs’ plan court battle
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