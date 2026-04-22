Bihar govt moves to claim Darbhanga Raj assets, ‘heirs’ plan court battle

The Bihar government has begun the process of taking possession of assets linked to Kamsundari Devi, the last Maharani of Darbhanga Raj, after officials said that she died earlier this year without leaving a legal heir or a valid will.

A file picture of Darbhanga Maharaja Sir Kameshwar Singh and Maharani Kamsundari Devi (HT Photo)

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The Revenue and Land Reforms Department has issued a public notice inviting objections and claims within 30 days before proceeding further.

The move has set the stage for a fresh legal battle, with members of the Darbhanga royal family saying they are seeking legal opinion to challenge the proposed takeover.

Officials said that Kamsundari Devi, 94, died childless on January 12, 2026, and departmental inquiries had found no legally valid will-related document governing succession of her movable or immovable assets.

On that basis, the state has invoked the legal principle of “escheat” and “bona vacantia”, under which property without a lawful owner may vest in the government.

The notice also refers to the estate of former Darbhanga Maharaja Sir Kameshwar Singh, whose assets were distributed through a will among family members and charitable trusts.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, litigation among beneficiaries and trustees, continued for decades after probate of the will. A family settlement formalised through a Supreme Court decree in 1987 could not be fully implemented, the department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, litigation among beneficiaries and trustees, continued for decades after probate of the will. A family settlement formalised through a Supreme Court decree in 1987 could not be fully implemented, the department said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It added that properties inherited by the late Maharani, along with assets linked to trusts, treasuries and bank deposits in Bihar and outside the state, could vest in the Bihar government if no valid claimant emerges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that properties inherited by the late Maharani, along with assets linked to trusts, treasuries and bank deposits in Bihar and outside the state, could vest in the Bihar government if no valid claimant emerges. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Claims have been invited from any individual, institution or trust asserting succession, ownership or any other legal right over the assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claims have been invited from any individual, institution or trust asserting succession, ownership or any other legal right over the assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ashutosh Dutta, who identified himself as the manager of Darbhanga Raj, told Hindustan Times that legal options were being explored in response to the state’s move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashutosh Dutta, who identified himself as the manager of Darbhanga Raj, told Hindustan Times that legal options were being explored in response to the state’s move. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said Kumar Rajeshwar Singh and Kumar Kapileshwar Singh — grandsons of Rajbahadur Vishweshwar Singh, younger brother of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh — were trustees of the Kameshwar Singh Charitable Trust and had also been appointed trustees of the Maharaja Kameshwar Singh Religious Trust through court orders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Kumar Rajeshwar Singh and Kumar Kapileshwar Singh — grandsons of Rajbahadur Vishweshwar Singh, younger brother of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh — were trustees of the Kameshwar Singh Charitable Trust and had also been appointed trustees of the Maharaja Kameshwar Singh Religious Trust through court orders. {{/usCountry}}

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Dutta said that the assets inherited by Kamsundari Devi originally formed part of the Darbhanga Raj estate and were covered by the Maharaja’s will, which had been duly probated.

In a judgment dated September 19, 2025, in Title Suit No. 45/1978, a civil court in Darbhanga reportedly held that Rajeshwar Singh and Kapileshwar Singh would become trustees of the Kameshwar Religious Trust after the death of Kamsundari Devi.

The order also recognised their succession claims, subject to applicable law and further judicial determination.

As per the copy of judgement seen by Hindustan Times, the judge observed that both Rajeshwar Singh and Kapileshwar Singh are coparceners and Class-II legal heirs of Maharani Kamsundari Devi, who is issueless and a widow.

Accordingly, the court declared that after her lifetime, they will not only assume trusteeship of the trust but will also inherit her property as Class-II heirs: “However, till the lifetime of Maharaniadhirani Kamsundari Devi, their claim remains ineffective.”

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Darbhanga Raj was once among the wealthiest zamindari estates in India, with extensive agricultural land, palaces, commercial properties, trust assets and financial holdings. Ownership and management of parts of the estate have remained disputed for decades.

Meanwhile, when approached by Hindustan Times for comment on the aforesaid issue, Darbhanga district magistrate Kaushal Kumar said on Monday that he was aware of the public notice issued by the Revenue and Land Reform Department regarding the proposed takeover of Darbhanga Raj property.

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