SAHARSA Three hundred students of a government middle school in Baluaha village of Bihar’s Saharsa district fell ill after consuming mid-day-meal (MDM) which was allegedly contaminated by a dead snake on Thursday, police said.

Bihar: Over 300 students ill after consuming mid-day-meal with ‘dead snake’; FIR ordered

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The children are undergoing treatment at a primary health centre (PHC) and said to be out of danger.

District magistrate (DM) Deepesh Kumar who visited the health centres for inspection, told Hindustan Times over phone, “All children are safe. I have directed the district education officer (DEO) to lodge an FIR against the NGO and the school’s management. In addition, a team will be set up to investigate.”

According to the police, about 300 students at Middle School Baluaha under Mahishi block started complaining of stomachache and nausea soon after consuming the MDM around 10 am. Without delay, the school authorities took the children to Mahishi PHC for a check-up and initial treatment.

“The school has a strength of about 600 children. A large number of children complained about stomachache and nausea after eating their meal and were rushed to the PHC. We immediately reported it to higher officials,” school authorities said, adding, “Some of them were later rushed to Saharsa district hospital.”

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{{^usCountry}} DEO Hemchandra said, “We are camping at the PHC and a probe has been ordered.” Earlier, frantic guardians and parents reached the school after information spread that there was “a dead snake” in the MDM served to children. He later quoted civil surgeon Dr Rajnarayan Prasad and said, “All children are safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DEO Hemchandra said, “We are camping at the PHC and a probe has been ordered.” Earlier, frantic guardians and parents reached the school after information spread that there was “a dead snake” in the MDM served to children. He later quoted civil surgeon Dr Rajnarayan Prasad and said, “All children are safe.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District Programme Officer (DPO) Shalini Jagriti said, “An NGO supplies MDM in various schools in the district. We are concerned about the incident.” She said that all concerned officials, including the school headmaster, would be served show-cause notices, adding, “The decision will be taken by the DEO.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District Programme Officer (DPO) Shalini Jagriti said, “An NGO supplies MDM in various schools in the district. We are concerned about the incident.” She said that all concerned officials, including the school headmaster, would be served show-cause notices, adding, “The decision will be taken by the DEO.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said that some “snake-like creature” was in the MDM and admitted a lapse on the part of school authorities or the NGO which supplies MDM. On the other hand, school authorities said that the MDM was being supplied to schools by an NGO and they cannot be held responsible for the quality of the meal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that some “snake-like creature” was in the MDM and admitted a lapse on the part of school authorities or the NGO which supplies MDM. On the other hand, school authorities said that the MDM was being supplied to schools by an NGO and they cannot be held responsible for the quality of the meal. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are in no way responsible,” said school headmaster (in charge) Anupama Kumari, adding, “The headmaster Vikash Kumar is on leave.” Meanwhile, coordinator of NGO Rohit Kumar could not be contacted for his comments.

On February 9, over 70 children had fallen ill after consuming MDM at Upgraded Middle School under Sadar block of Madhepura, the district adjoining Saharsa. Besides, on April 25 last year, National Human Rights Commission had issued notices to several local government agencies including Bihar’s Chief Secretary and police and asked for a detailed report on the incident in which dozens of children at a government school in the Mokama area of Patna had fallen ill after consuming MDM allegedly contaminated by dead snake found in it.

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NGO under fire

Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar Dalit Utthan Avom Shiksha Samiti, which supplies cooked food (MDM) in various schools in Saharsa, has been under fire. “This is not the first incident, there are serious complaints against MDM supplied by this NGO in the district,” an official associated with the education department told HT without disclosing his identity.

“The NGO of Delhi has a strong political clout,” he added.

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