A local court on Tuesday sentenced an accused teacher Dwarika Pandey to life imprisonment in the sensational murder that took place on the day of Holi in 2024.

Bihar teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for 2024 Holi murder

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Additional and district sessions Judge II Manish Kumar Shukla also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict; failure to furnish the fine will result in six additional months of imprisonment. This decision brings relief to the victim’s family, who had been waiting for justice for nearly two years.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vinod Kumar Singh stated that the case was heard under a speedy trial. Based on the testimony of eight witnesses and the evidence presented, the court found the accused guilty of murder.

The incident occurred on March 26, 2024, when Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Dhansoi, was murdered. The deceased’s brother, Deepak Kumar, filed a named FIR at the Buxar Town Police Station. He told police that his brother had visited Buxar and that evening, the accused, Dwarika Pandey, took him to a house opposite DAV School. He never returned home.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigation revealed that the accused had taken ₹1.5 to 2 lakh from the deceased to secure him a computer operator job. The entire conspiracy was hatched with the intention of not returning the money. He was lured under some pretext on Holi and murdered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigation revealed that the accused had taken ₹1.5 to 2 lakh from the deceased to secure him a computer operator job. The entire conspiracy was hatched with the intention of not returning the money. He was lured under some pretext on Holi and murdered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dwarika Pandey’s brother, Mithilesh Kumar Pandey and two women were also charged in this case, but the investigation found them not guilty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dwarika Pandey’s brother, Mithilesh Kumar Pandey and two women were also charged in this case, but the investigation found them not guilty. {{/usCountry}}

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