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Bihar teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for 2024 Holi murder

Based on the testimony of eight witnesses and the evidence presented, the court found the accused guilty of murder

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:34 am IST
By Prashant Ranjan, Buxar
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A local court on Tuesday sentenced an accused teacher Dwarika Pandey to life imprisonment in the sensational murder that took place on the day of Holi in 2024.

Bihar teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for 2024 Holi murder

Additional and district sessions Judge II Manish Kumar Shukla also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict; failure to furnish the fine will result in six additional months of imprisonment. This decision brings relief to the victim’s family, who had been waiting for justice for nearly two years.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vinod Kumar Singh stated that the case was heard under a speedy trial. Based on the testimony of eight witnesses and the evidence presented, the court found the accused guilty of murder.

The incident occurred on March 26, 2024, when Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Dhansoi, was murdered. The deceased’s brother, Deepak Kumar, filed a named FIR at the Buxar Town Police Station. He told police that his brother had visited Buxar and that evening, the accused, Dwarika Pandey, took him to a house opposite DAV School. He never returned home.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bihar teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for 2024 Holi murder
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