Bihar: Woman shot at in Darbhanga village

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot at by miscreants after resisting molestation in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday.

Representative image. (HT File)

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The incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday in the Kusheshwarsthan area. The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to her left leg, is currently undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Doctors have stated that her condition is stable.

According to the woman, she was returning home after working as a daily wage labourer when four men intercepted her. Two of the accused allegedly attempted to molest her. When she resisted, the men reportedly snatched her gold earring and ₹1,200 in cash.

“As I tried to escape, they opened fire. The bullet hit my leg,” the victim told reporters at DMCH.

She identified two of the accused as Chandan Yadav and Surendra Yadav, both residents of a neighbouring village, Garhpura. The other two suspects remain unidentified. The victim also alleged that the named accused have a criminal history and were previously jailed in connection with illicit liquor trade.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the attack, locals rushed her to a nearby primary health centre, from where she was referred to DMCH for further treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the attack, locals rushed her to a nearby primary health centre, from where she was referred to DMCH for further treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kusheshwarsthan Station House Officer Gaurav Prasad confirmed that an FIR was registered on Tuesday. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the named accused. One of them, Surendra Yadav, already has a prior case of assault registered against him,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kusheshwarsthan Station House Officer Gaurav Prasad confirmed that an FIR was registered on Tuesday. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the named accused. One of them, Surendra Yadav, already has a prior case of assault registered against him,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police added that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend all those involved in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police added that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend all those involved in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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