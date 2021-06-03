Bihar worst performer in NITI Aayog rankings

PATNA

Bihar’s poor run with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) India Index continued for the third consecutive time when the state was ranked the worst performer as per the third edition of the SDG India Index and Dashboard 2020–21 released by NITI Aayog on Thursday.

Bihar, with 52 points, is ranked 28, the last among the bottom five states of Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Odisha (61), Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and UP (60), Assam (57) and Jharkhand (56).

Kerala tops the chart.

Bihar improved by two points to reach the score of 52 this year but was still adjudged the worst performer in Niti Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21, which evaluates progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.

In 2019, Bihar was ranked 28 with 50 points and in 2018, it was ranked 27 with a score of 48.

First launched in December 2018, the index has become the primary tool for monitoring progress on the SDGs in the country and has simultaneously fostered competition among the states and union territories by ranking them on the global goals.

The third edition of SDG covered 16 goals on 115 quantitative indicators. Bihar, however, does not figure among performing states in any of the 16 goals including health, education, gender, economic growth, institutions, climate change and environment.