Bihar youths kill sister, her husband for marrying against their wishes

Enraged over their sister getting married to a youth of their native village Motipur in Naubatpur of Patna against their wishes after eloping to Gujarat, five youths murdered the couple in a forest of Sonbhadra in UP and dumped their bodies at different locations. (Pic for representation)

Two of the five accused have been arrested in the case from Hathinala intersection in Sonbhadra on Wednesday. The bodies of the couple were found at different locations in Sonbhadra on September 24 and October 6.

The arrested accused have been identified as Munna Kumar, 22, and Rahul alias Siddharth, 28, both residents of village Motipur under Naubatpur Police Station, Patna (Bihar), said a police officer.

On September 24, the body of a woman was found in the Khokha forest under Hathinala police station area in Sonbhadra. A case was registered under section 103 (1) (murder) and postmortem of the body was done. The postmortem report revealed deep injuries to her head, said the officer.

Superintendent of police, Sonbhadra, Abhishek Verma said, “Two accused, Munna Kumar, 22, and Rahul alias Siddharth, 28, have been arrested from near the Hathinala intersection. Teams have been pressed into action to ensure the arrest of three other accused who were involved in the incident.”

The SP said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that Munni Gupta, 20, their sister, and Dukhan Sao (in his mid 20s) of the same village fled to Gujarat and married there against their wishes.

Munna asked her to come home to Motipur in Patna from Gujarat, promising that her wedding will be performed in a grand manner with the youth she married.

The officer said, they also revealed that thereafter Munni with her two brothers and Dukhan, reached Mirzapur. From there, they boarded a pickup jeep and headed for their village in Patna. On the way, the accused stopped the vehicle near Hathinala, and then murdered Munni and dumped her body in the Khokha forest and fled. They also killed her husband Dukhan and dumped his body in the forest a few kilometres away.

The officer said at the instance of the accused, the body of husband Dukhan Sao was found in the Rajkhad forest under Duddhi police station. The body had been sent for forensic analysis, said the officer.

The officer said that as the investigation progressed, it came to light that in Gujarat, Dukhan’s brother had lodged a case, alleging that his brother was kidnapped by the brothers of Munni, and the police there were searching for him.

A search is underway for Munni’s three other brothers, Awadhesh, Rakesh, and Mukesh. The pickup vehicle used in the crime has also been recovered.

Circle officer, Obra Harsh Pandey, led the entire operation which was carried out by the police team of Hathinala in-charge inspector Bhaiya SP Singh, and SOG/Surveillance in-charge sub-inspector Rajesh G Choubey.