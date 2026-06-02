: A 42-year-old man lost his life after his motorcycle plunged into an unbarricaded excavation pit on the under-construction Pilkhuwa–Phagota road in Hapur district on Sunday night.

Biker dies after falling into excavation pit in Hapur; PWD officials, contractor booked

The incident reignited concerns over safety standards at road construction sites and drew comparisons with a similar fatal accident in Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

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The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Achpal Garhi village, was returning home on Sunday night after finishing work when the accident occurred near Siddhivinayak Hospital. According to local residents, a deep pit had been excavated earlier in the day for culvert construction, but no barricades, warning signs, reflective markers, or lighting arrangements had been installed around the hazardous site despite poor visibility after dark.

Residents alleged that Vijay was unable to notice the excavation in time and rode his motorcycle directly into the pit. Hearing his cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Police personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the injured man to Siddhivinayak Hospital. He was later referred to Rama Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. Vijay is survived by his wife and two children.

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{{^usCountry}} The tragedy sparked outrage among villagers and family members, who accused the contractor and PWD authorities of failing to implement basic safety measures at the construction site. They alleged that the absence of barricading and warning systems directly led to the fatal accident and demanded strict action against those responsible, along with compensation for the bereaved family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tragedy sparked outrage among villagers and family members, who accused the contractor and PWD authorities of failing to implement basic safety measures at the construction site. They alleged that the absence of barricading and warning systems directly led to the fatal accident and demanded strict action against those responsible, along with compensation for the bereaved family. {{/usCountry}}

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Following complaints from the victim’s family and local residents, police registered an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, against concerned PWD officials and the contractor overseeing the project.

“An investigation has been launched to determine accountability and whether safety protocols were violated at the construction site. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” said circle officer Anita Chauhan.

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The Hapur tragedy has also revived memories of a similar incident in Delhi’s Janakpuri, where 25-year-old bank employee Kamal Dhyani died after falling into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board. Locals and family members in that case had similarly pointed to the absence of adequate barricading, warning signs, and illumination as major factors contributing to the fatal mishap.