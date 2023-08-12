BJP establishing factories at sites where SP planned slaughterhouses: CM

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony for Gorakhpur’s inaugural Ethanol plant on Saturday. The plant, initiated by Keyaan Distillery, is poised to be established in sector 26 of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Yogi Adityanath participated in the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony of the proposed ethanol plant. (HT Photo)

During his address to the attendees, the CM criticised the former state governments for their inadequate policies, lack of vision, and determination. He emphasised that investment in Uttar Pradesh was once a distant aspiration prior to 2017, as the business community feared for its safety within the state. He noted that over the past six years, this landscape has shifted significantly, with the private sector now demonstrating confidence in investing due to the improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, the CM said that while the BJP government is establishing industries, the SP government had intended to establish a slaughterhouse in the same locations. This, he asserted, exemplifies the distinction between the current BJP administration and the preceding SP government. Continuing his criticism of the SP, BSP, and Congress, the CM added that whenever the SP and Congress join forces, misfortune inevitably follows.

The CM also recalled that the former SP government’s plan to establish a sugar mill at Dhuriya Par failed to materialise. Conversely, the BJP’s aspiration to develop an industrial area in the southern district has now become a reality.

Commending the “visionary” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he highlighted that India has ascended to the position of the fifth-largest economy under his guidance. He called on the populace to pledge their commitment to contribute to the realisation of a “new India” during the “Amrit Kaal”.

In his explanation of the advantages of an ethanol plant based on waste grain, the CM indicated that the region would be transformed into a “green energy centre”. He predicted an increase in farmers’ income through this initiative and projected that the investment of ₹1,200 crore would create job opportunities for approximately 2,000 youths.

On the advancements of GIDA during his tenure, the CM disclosed that a 207-acre land parcel had been designated for industries in Bhiti Rawat near GIDA. He additionally revealed that a garment park was taking shape in response to the growing demand for garment products. He announced plans to hire female employees, providing them with income-generating opportunities at their doorstep. Furthermore, the construction of a plastic park at Bhiti Rawat and a Polytechnic institute is underway to bolster skill development.

As part of the inauguration, the CM conducted the Bhoomi Pooja for the Keyaan distillery plant at GIDA and planted a tree. Sahjanwa MLA Prateep Shukla, Vipin Singh, and Swatantra Dev Singh were also in attendance.