BJP finalises names of probables for 90 Haryana assembly seats

Gurugram: The two-day state election committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to finalise election candidates concluded late on Friday evening with the party shortlisting the names of three to four probable nominees for every seat in the 90-member Haryana state assembly. Haryana BJP president Pandit Mohan Lal Badoli, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJP leaders during the state election committee meeting at BJP’s Gurukamal office in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana goes to polls on October 1 and votes will be counted on October 4.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, speaking to the media after the meeting concluded at Guru Kamal, the BJP office in Gurugram on Friday said that names of probable candidates were discussed.

“A large number of aspirants have sought a BJP ticket across the state and their names were discussed in detail in the state election committee meeting. The names of candidates will be shared with the central leadership soon,” said Saini.

According to BJP members, the names of candidates from 17 districts were discussed on Friday, while the committee had discussed the names of probables in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari and Nuh districts in South Haryana on Thursday. “Senior leaders and party functionaries from these districts were called and discussion was held on the ground situation and probable candidates,” said Arvind Saini, state media in-charge.

Earlier, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who participated in the meeting to select the candidates expressed confidence that BJP will form the government for the third time in Haryana. He also said that the party had received strong responses from the aspirants and around 25 to 30 aspirants had sought the ticket for each seat.

With both BJP and Congress wining an equal number of seats in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the elections to the assembly are expected to be a tough contest and both the ruling party and opposition Congress are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they win.

The BJP has formed the government in Haryana in 2014, and 2019 but the strong performance of the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls has infused hope in the opposition party that it can take advantage of the anti-incumbency against the state government this time and win the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, BJP state unit president Mohan Lal Badoli, when asked about the selection of candidates refrained from sharing details but said that adequate representation will be given to youth and women. “The first list could be finalised by August 28,” he said.