Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Aijaz Hussain booked for alleged assault

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of Srinagar District Development Council (DDC) Aijaz Hussain was booked by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday booked for ‘wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt’, police said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of Srinagar District Development Council (DDC) Aijaz Hussain (Twitter Photo)

The police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Hussain, who is also a member of the Haj Committee of India, based on the complaint of two residents.

“On the basis of the complaint lodged by Nazim Hussain Bhat & Imdad Ali Mir, FIR no 51/2023 u/s 323,341 of IPC dated 30.05.2023 registered in Panthachowk police station against DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather on offences of wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

The FIR comes after a video went viral of some residents accusing the BJP leader of assault. The residents of Balhama, Khonmoh in Srinagar reached Press Colony alleging that Hussain, who is a protected person, assaulted them, police said.

“This is the second incident in Balhama when Aijaz Hussain is using his security cover to threaten and assault people… We want DGP [director general of police] J&K to intervene. Has he allotted security to someone to assault people,” said a resident.

Speaking to HT, Hussain said that the allegations were a ‘drama and propaganda’ by a few to ruin his image and accused them of being a part of the mafia.

“The persons at Press Enclave are part of a land mafia. The allegations of assault are a drama. They want my security cover withdrawn,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Municipal Corporation mayor Junaid Azim Mattu shared pictures on Twitter of the assault on a man.

“Truly - what a sad sad sad state of affairs! What lawlessness! This is the second similar incident by this man! He will end up killing an innocent civilian someday. It is just a matter of time. The entire village of Balhama is reeling under his terror.”

“A reign of terror has been unleashed on the people of Balhama, Srinagar by the incumbent DDC Member belonging to @BJP4India! This is the second assault on a civilian by him in less than a month! Even WOMEN are being assaulted now — under full security cover,” Mattu said while tagging PMOIndia, HMOIndia, OfficeOfLGJandK and JmuKmrPolice.

Responding to the tweet Hussain also alleged that Mattu is also part of the land mafia.

“Mr Matoo I was not knowing that you are also part of the land mafia. The persons who staged drama are actually land mafia who have grabbed pandit property and state land, filled thousands of Kanals of Agricultural land and notices to them are served by Naib Tehsildar Concerned,” he wrote on Twitter.

