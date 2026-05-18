BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik’s mobile phone snatched during morning walk in Raipur

A bike-borne miscreant on Monday snatched the mobile phone of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Dharamlal Kaushik during his morning walk in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred near the PWD bridge when Kaushik was out for a morning walk. (@dharam_kaushik)

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The development comes at a time when Union home minister Amit Shah is in the state for several programmes scheduled in Raipur and Bastar.

According to police, the incident occurred near the PWD bridge when Kaushik was out for a morning walk. A biker allegedly snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot before he could react.

Station house officer (SHO) Civil Lines Yaman Devangan said the incident took place near the PWD bridge.

“The mobile phone of the senior leader was snatched at around 10am and we are now investigating the case,” he said.

Also Read: Man caught, beaten by locals after mobile snatching in Kharar

Police officials said a team reached the spot soon after receiving information and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials suspect the accused may have surveyed the area before carrying out the snatching. A search operation has been launched and police said efforts are underway to arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials suspect the accused may have surveyed the area before carrying out the snatching. A search operation has been launched and police said efforts are underway to arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident triggered political reactions, with Congress leader and spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla questioning the functioning of the Raipur commissionerate system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident triggered political reactions, with Congress leader and spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla questioning the functioning of the Raipur commissionerate system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He alleged that crime incidents were increasing in the city despite heightened security arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that crime incidents were increasing in the city despite heightened security arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A comment from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A comment from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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