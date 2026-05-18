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BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik’s mobile phone snatched during morning walk in Raipur

Police officials said a team reached the spot soon after receiving information and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused

Published on: May 18, 2026 11:40 am IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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A bike-borne miscreant on Monday snatched the mobile phone of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Dharamlal Kaushik during his morning walk in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred near the PWD bridge when Kaushik was out for a morning walk. (@dharam_kaushik)

The development comes at a time when Union home minister Amit Shah is in the state for several programmes scheduled in Raipur and Bastar.

According to police, the incident occurred near the PWD bridge when Kaushik was out for a morning walk. A biker allegedly snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot before he could react.

Station house officer (SHO) Civil Lines Yaman Devangan said the incident took place near the PWD bridge.

“The mobile phone of the senior leader was snatched at around 10am and we are now investigating the case,” he said.

Also Read: Man caught, beaten by locals after mobile snatching in Kharar

Police officials said a team reached the spot soon after receiving information and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik’s mobile phone snatched during morning walk in Raipur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik’s mobile phone snatched during morning walk in Raipur
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