: To mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, programmes were organised across 31,168 booths in 337 mandals (local units) of all 16 organisational districts of the BJP Kashi region.

A tree plantation drive was then carried out within the complex. The campaign aimed to convey a message about cleanliness and environmental conservation (For representation only)

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BJP members paid floral tributes to Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya’s portrait at the booths and discussed his life and contributions. As part of the party’s plan, cleanliness drives were also conducted at the booths. BJP Kashi region president Ashok Chaurasia paid his respects and offered floral tributes to the statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya installed on the ground floor of the party’s regional headquarters in Rohaniya. Office-bearers and party workers were also present.

Addressing the party workers, Chaurasia said the philosophy and ideas of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya serve as a source of inspiration for everyone. He said Upadhyaya propounded the philosophy of ‘Integral Humanism’ to ensure the progress and development of all and to bring prosperity to the lives of those at the very last rung of society. He said the core essence of the philosophy was to bring positive change in the lives of the most marginalised people in society.

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{{^usCountry}} Chaurasia said Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. He said the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in the state were carrying forward his ideology and working to bring prosperity to those at the bottom of the social ladder. Before the commemorative event, BJP office-bearers and party workers conducted a cleanliness drive at the regional headquarters complex in Rohaniya. The workers cleaned the entire premises by sweeping the area. A tree plantation drive was then carried out within the complex. The campaign aimed to convey a message about cleanliness and environmental conservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaurasia said Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. He said the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in the state were carrying forward his ideology and working to bring prosperity to those at the bottom of the social ladder. Before the commemorative event, BJP office-bearers and party workers conducted a cleanliness drive at the regional headquarters complex in Rohaniya. The workers cleaned the entire premises by sweeping the area. A tree plantation drive was then carried out within the complex. The campaign aimed to convey a message about cleanliness and environmental conservation. {{/usCountry}}

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Regional vice-president Navratan Rathi, Amit Rai, Anil Srivastava, Anup Jaiswal, Anil Gupta, Veerbhadra Singh, Devendra Maurya, Santosh Solapurkar, Pradeep Prajapati, Indrabhushan Kushwaha, Vishal, Rajbahadur Rajbhar, Virendra Singh, Mahendra Patel, Vijay Shankar Singh and Lakshmikant Pandey were among the office-bearers and workers present at the event.

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