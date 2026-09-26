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BJP marks Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary across Kashi region

As part of the party’s plan, cleanliness drives were also conducted at the booths. BJP Kashi region president Ashok Chaurasia paid his respects and offered floral tributes to the statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya installed on the ground floor of the party’s regional headquarters in Rohaniya

Published on: Sep 26, 2026, 07:31:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, VARANASI
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: To mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, programmes were organised across 31,168 booths in 337 mandals (local units) of all 16 organisational districts of the BJP Kashi region.

A tree plantation drive was then carried out within the complex. The campaign aimed to convey a message about cleanliness and environmental conservation (For representation only)
A tree plantation drive was then carried out within the complex. The campaign aimed to convey a message about cleanliness and environmental conservation (For representation only)

BJP members paid floral tributes to Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya’s portrait at the booths and discussed his life and contributions. As part of the party’s plan, cleanliness drives were also conducted at the booths. BJP Kashi region president Ashok Chaurasia paid his respects and offered floral tributes to the statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya installed on the ground floor of the party’s regional headquarters in Rohaniya. Office-bearers and party workers were also present.

Addressing the party workers, Chaurasia said the philosophy and ideas of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya serve as a source of inspiration for everyone. He said Upadhyaya propounded the philosophy of ‘Integral Humanism’ to ensure the progress and development of all and to bring prosperity to the lives of those at the very last rung of society. He said the core essence of the philosophy was to bring positive change in the lives of the most marginalised people in society.

Regional vice-president Navratan Rathi, Amit Rai, Anil Srivastava, Anup Jaiswal, Anil Gupta, Veerbhadra Singh, Devendra Maurya, Santosh Solapurkar, Pradeep Prajapati, Indrabhushan Kushwaha, Vishal, Rajbahadur Rajbhar, Virendra Singh, Mahendra Patel, Vijay Shankar Singh and Lakshmikant Pandey were among the office-bearers and workers present at the event.

 
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