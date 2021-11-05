BJP Rajya Sabha MP faces protesting farmers’ wrath in Hisar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra on Friday faced farmers’ irk at Hisar’s Narnaund town in Haryana where he had gone to inaugurate a community centre (dharamshala). The MP reportedly called the protesters “jobless alcoholics from villages”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hundreds of farmers gathered near the venue carrying black flags and chanted slogans against the MP. In a scuffle between the Haryana police and farmers protesting against the centre’s three contentious farm laws, the windshield of the MP’s car was also smashed, officials said.

The MP accused the farmers of smashing the windshield of his car while the protesters blamed the police. In this entire incident, a farmer identified as Kuldeep Singh of Satrod Khurd village in Hisar district sustained injuries and the protesters rushed him to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical. Few policemen also got injured.

A heavy police force was deployed to prevent the farmers from reaching the area but police failed to stop the huge crowd. The farmers also faced heat from the attendees supporting Jangra and both sides chanted slogans against each other, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday also, the BJP MP faced a similar protest in Rohtak where he had gone to attend a Diwali program.

In a purported audio clip that went viral, the MP was allegedly heard saying, “bad elements have been protesting against the government and the recent killing of an innocent Nihang at Singhu border has exposed them. The farmers are not protesting but only bad elements. I have been frequently visiting Delhi and most of the tents at protest sites are empty and this issue will be resolved soon,” the MP said

After the incident, the farmers staged a dharna outside Narnaund police station while other groups blocked the Hisar-Rohtak national highway near Ramayana toll plaza, chanting slogans against the BJP MP, state government and administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite repeated attempts, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, former BJP minister, Manish Grover, Rohtak Mayor Man Mohan Goyal and other senior leaders of the BJP were kept hostage at a temple in Kaloi village in Rohtak. The BJP leaders had gone to hear the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech from Kedarnath temple where he had gone to perform ‘aarti’ at the shrine.

The farmers protesting against three farm laws locked the main entrance gate of the Shiva temple at Kiloi village and took BJP leaders hostage. A heavy police force was also deployed to maintain law and order and both sides were at loggerheads. The police officials urged the farmers to go back home but they are reluctant to continue protesting against BJP leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}