BJP worker shot outside his home in Prayagraj, injuries in stomach: Police

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot outside his home in Prayagraj on Tuesday morning, according to news agency ANI which quoted the city police.

Ajay Sharma is the chief of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported.

Sharma has received injuries in his stomach and shoulders, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.