Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BJP worker shot outside his home in Prayagraj, injuries in stomach: Police
others

BJP worker shot outside his home in Prayagraj, injuries in stomach: Police

Ajay Sharma is the chief of BJP's Kisan Morcha, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported.
The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Prayagraj police said.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:34 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot outside his home in Prayagraj on Tuesday morning, according to news agency ANI which quoted the city police.

Ajay Sharma is the chief of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported.

Sharma has received injuries in his stomach and shoulders, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prayagraj man shot
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP