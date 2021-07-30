‘Border issue can be solved on basis on 1875 notification alone’: Mizoram panel

Amid brewing tension with Assam over the state’s border following Monday’s clashes, a boundary committee constituted by the Mizoram government declared on Friday that the dispute can be resolved on the basis of an 1875 notification itself that started the inner line permit (ILP) in the area, HT has learnt.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the committee constituted last week and headed by deputy chief minister Tawnluia. It includes four ministers, members of NGOs, political parties, the chief secretary and state police chief.

“The demarcation of Mizoram’s boundary/border on its northern side is to be found only in the Inner Line of 1875. Hence, the committee will continue its stance that the Mizoram-Assam boundary be desirably resolved on the basis of this document alone,” stated a resolution issued by the committee on Friday.

The committee said border issues can’t be resolved through force and the matter should be resolved through dialogue. It approved the steps taken by the state government to address the issue and urged it “to continue taking steps courageously”.

“As the border issue is intertwined with ethnic issues, it is our appeal to the people that they remain united in this matter and show fortitude in the face of any inconveniences arising out of this situation,” said the committee.

It appealed to Mizo people not to create hardships for non-Mizos in the state because of the current border situation

“The boundary committee intends to protect our land as it was occupied by our forefathers to its utmost ability and asks the people of Mizoram for their solidarity and support,” the committee said.

Stating that most illegal drugs entering Assam was coming via Mizoram, the Assam government issued an order on Thursday saying all vehicles entering the state from Mizoram will be thoroughly checked.

Responding to the order, Mizoram’s home department issued a release on Friday saying that the move will create unnecessary hardships for “innocent citizens” travelling from Mizoram to Assam.

“There is no such restriction on the movement of non-residents of Mizoram travelling within Mizoram through the Mizoram-Assam border. This order (the one issued by Assam) may however be viewed as another way of creating an opportunity to harass all vehicles and passengers from Mizoram by Assam Police,” the release said.

Countering Assam’s allegations, the release said that in the past 10 years, large quantities of illegal drugs coming from Assam have been seized in Mizoram and 395 persons from the neighbouring state were arrested in the matter.

“The issue of drug trafficking can be better solved by better communication between the states... instead of threatening and harassing innocent civilians without any reasons,” said the release.

The Assam-Mizoram border dispute is based on two notifications issued by the British. The first one issued in 1875 was framed under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 that demarcated Lushai Hills (the earlier name of Mizoram) from the plains of Cachar (in Assam), both of which were part of Greater Assam.

The notification also introduced the inner line permit regime (ILP) that regulates the entry of outsiders to the area, now Mizoram, till this date. Since the decision was taken in consultation with Mizo chiefs at that time, Mizoram wants the border delimitation done on the basis of the 1875 notification.

In 1933, another notification was issued through which delimitation of the earlier boundary between Lushai Hills, the former princely state of Manipur and Cachar in Assam was modified.

Mizoram doesn’t accept this notification based on which it was declared a Union territory in 1972 and a state in 1987 as it wasn’t done in consultation with Mizo groups and because some parts of the region went to Assam.

Following Monday’s clashes, an undeclared economic blockade is prevailing at Lailapur in Assam along the NH306, the lifeline to Mizoram that passes through Assam, and several trucks carrying essential goods have been stranded.

On Friday, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted saying, “Essential commodities and Covid-19 related medical equipment for Oxygen Plant should never be blocked!” He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to intervene and sort the border issue.