Brace for traffic restrictions & diversions as Lucknow gears up for GIS, G20 events

LUCKNOW Issuing an advisory for the public, the city’s traffic department on Thursday stated that traffic movement from Shaheed Path to Vrindavan Yojana will be completely restricted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit between 8 am to 10.30 am on Friday. Therefore, people heading towards Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SG-PGI) or the Medanta Hospital should take alternative routes.

Sharing further details, Rayees Akhtar, Lucknow’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that traffic movement on the Shaheed Path will be prohibited as PM Modi is scheduled to use the route to reach the event site in Vrindavan Yojana. Some other traffic restrictions will also remain in place during the event, he added.

The DCP added that residents heading towards SG-PGI would have to reach their destination using the drop at Raebareli road. He also said that people could use Raebareli road via Cantt and Telibagh to reach SG-PGI when traffic movement on Shaheed Path will remain restricted due to the PM’s movement.

The officer also said that the commuters heading to Medanta Hospital would have to reach their destination via Sushant Golf City. He, however, added that there would be no other way for general public to reach Medanta Hospital during the 2.5 hours when the PM is expected to use the Shaheed Path route.

Akhtar said two new cuts have been made on Shaheed Path in front of the SSB building and Lulu Mall, especially for the delegates visiting the event. He said traffic cops will remain deployed all throughout the stretch of Shaheed Path. They will keep enforcing short period restrictions and diversions, if required, during the movement of VVIPs and other important delegates coming to the event.

He suggested that people should avoid using the Shaheed Path route and the adjoining roads unnecessarily between February 9 and 15 as there will be multiple diversions and restrictions due to movement of VIPs and investors coming to attend UP GIS-2023 and G20 meetings. While the GIS event is scheduled between February 10 and 12, the G20 meetings would take place from February 13 to 15.

