Brahmin-Dalit bonhomie can change face of UP politics: BSP leader

Seeking support of Brahmins and Dalits for his party in the 2022 UP assembly polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Thursday urged the Brahmin community members to establish brotherhood with Dalits
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:47 PM IST
BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra participating in a party’s intellectuals’ programme in Lakhimpur on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Seeking support of Brahmins and Dalits for his party in the 2022 UP assembly polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Thursday urged the Brahmin community members to establish brotherhood with Dalits. He claimed that the united strength of 13% Brahmins and 23% Dalits could change the face of politics in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing “Prabuddh Varg Sammelan” (intellectuals’ conference), the name under which the party has been conducting its Brahmin outreach programme since the first conference in Ayodhya on July 23, at a marriage hall premises in Lakhimpur Kheri, Mishra dubbed the BJP government’s claim of UP topping the chart in terms of development a “farce”.

Citing various incidents, he alleged that repression of dalits and Brahmins in UP was continuing unabated as was the case during the previous Samajwadi Party regime. Alleging that “futile efforts” were on to divide the Dalit community, he claimed that was community was firmly with BSP chief Mayawati.

Former UP minister Nakul Dubey, BSP district unit president Uma Shankar Gautam, Nageshwar Trivedi, Shashi Dhar Mishra, Mohan Bajpai and Karuna Pandey from Ayodhya were prominent among those who expressed their views on the occasion. ---Deo Kant Pandey

