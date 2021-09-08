British delegation visits Varanasi to discuss key areas of collaboration with BHU

Members of British High Commission and British Council visited Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Tuesday to discuss key areas of collaboration between BHU and British educational institutions.

Rowan Kennedy, deputy director, British Council India said, “We look forward to not only research collaborations but also for mobility. He said National Education Policy 2020 has opened new avenues for enhancing collaboration between Indian and British institutions.”

He elaborated on a new initiative launched by the council-- Going Global Partnership Grant --that aimed at India-UK partnerships for co-creation of joint programmes of study.

Richard Barlow, head of political and bilateral affairs, British High Commission, said that Chevening Fellowship and Scholarship were very popular and successful programmes. He called upon researchers and faculty members of BHU to take the opportunities offered by British Council.

Vice chancellor (acting), Prof VK Shukla, chaired the session that was held at the committee room of central office of the university.

“There are many areas where BHU has great strength and has a lot to offer, like hydrogen energy, climate Change, health and life sciences. For collaborations in health and life sciences, there cannot be a better place than BHU as this great institution offers a large number of disciplines at one place, making it favourable for inter-disciplinary research, especially in the backdrop of a pandemic,” BHU Vice Chancellor (Acting), Prof VK Shukla said.

He said NEP puts a greater focus on exchange programmes and other reformative measures.

“Currently BHU has 65 MoUs with institutions across the globe for collaboration in various areas. Among these, 4 MoUs are with British institutions in the areas of medicine, social sciences, humanities and natural sciences,” said Prof HP Mathur, chairman, international centre and dean, faculty of management studies.

He said that there were more than 400 foreign students from 49 countries studying in different departments of BHU.

Prof AK Tripathi, director Institute of Science, Prof SK Singh, dean Faculty of Medicine, Prof Ramesh Chand director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Prof SK Dubey, director Institute of Management, gave presentations about their respective institutes and highlighted the strengths and possible areas of collaboration with UK institutions. Prof RK Mall, director, institute of environmental and sustainable development, gave a brief about the institute and key areas of research.

The British delegation comprised of Richard Barlow, head of political and bilateral affairs, British High Commission, Katy Budge, minister counsellor, political and press, British High Commission, Rowan Kennedy, deputy director, British Council India and Vishu Sharma, head, higher education, north India, British Council India, said BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh in a press statement.