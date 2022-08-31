British envoy, district officials discuss Kumbh, trade

Richard Barlow, the head of Political and Bilateral Affairs with the British High Commission in New Delhi, and his colleague senior political economic adviser Bhavna Vij, met administrative officials here on the second day of their three-day visit to Prayagraj. The officials had meetings with divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri at their respective offices, where they discussed about the role of Prayagraj in strengthening trade relations between Uttar Pradesh and the United Kingdom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hosting of Mahakumbh, which has secured UNESCO’s ‘intangible heritage’ status, was also on the agenda. Possibilities of investments and trade in Prayagraj besides efforts to tackle climate change was discussed between the officials.

Barlow and Vij are entrusted with issues concerning Delhi and U.P. by the High Commission, and often visit Uttar Pradesh. They visited Gorakhpur and Lucknow in July and February this year.

On the final day of their tour on Wednesday, the British High Commission officials will visit key tourist sites in the district. On Monday, the duo visited Allahabad University (AU) and interacted with students there.