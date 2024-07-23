Budget aimed at Viksit Bharat dream, says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said the Union Budget offered a glimpse of ‘Amritkal Vision-2047’ and would be a milestone in realising the developed India dream. The Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on empowering the poor, women, youth and farmers, he said. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI)

In a post on X , Sai said, “A clear glimpse of ‘Amritkal Vision - 2047’ is visible in the first budget of the Modi Government 3.0.”

“This is a historic budget. Because our country is an agriculture-based country, special attention has been given to agriculture and employment in this budget,” he said.

“The special thing for Chhattisgarh is that a provision of ₹1.52 lakh crore has been made in the field of agriculture in this budget, which will definitely bring a new revolution in the field of employment along with agriculture and farmers will also prosper,” he added.

He said that the budget has given new hopes and possibilities to the people of the state which will help in making Chhattisgarh ‘Aatmnirbhar’ and prosperous.

He added that the plan to increase the amount of Mudra loan from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh and to provide internships to 5 crore youth in 500 top companies will provide new employment opportunities to the youth of Chhattisgarh. The provision of spending ₹3 lakh crore for schemes meant for women and girls will provide economic independence and social security to the women in the state.