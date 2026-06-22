Bulldozer drive against setback encroachments continues in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar

: The Uttar Pradesh housing and development council (Awas Vikas Parishad) continued its large-scale bulldozer drive against setback encroachments in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar on Sunday, carrying out demolition and clearance operations for the second consecutive day under heavy police security.

Officials said the current bulldozer drive is aimed at ensuring that property owners who have not voluntarily vacated setback areas comply before the report is submitted to the apex court. (For representation only)

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Awas Vikas officials, accompanied by police personnel, reached the area early in the morning and resumed action against properties identified for violating setback norms. The drive is part of a wider campaign aimed at reclaiming designated setback spaces which authorities say have been encroached upon by property owners.

The operation witnessed resistance from some shopkeepers and homeowners, who objected to the action and argued with officials. Despite the protests, the campaign continued without interruption due to the deployment of adequate police personnel.

Officials said all affected property owners had been served notices well in advance and were given sufficient time to remove the encroachments voluntarily. As many failed to comply, authorities proceeded with demolition measures.

The ongoing drive follows action taken on Saturday, when encroachments were removed from around 12 plots. In two cases, property owners were granted an additional three days to clear the encroachments themselves before further action is taken.

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{{^usCountry}} Executive engineer Abhishek Raj said the campaign is linked to as many as 860 properties across the area. He said the operation would continue until all identified setback spaces are restored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Executive engineer Abhishek Raj said the campaign is linked to as many as 860 properties across the area. He said the operation would continue until all identified setback spaces are restored. {{/usCountry}}

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“The drive will continue uninterrupted until every marked setback area is cleared,” he said. The enforcement action has gained urgency due to an upcoming hearing in the Supreme Court on July 14. The housing and development council is required to submit a report before the court on compliance with setback regulations and the status of encroachments.

Officials said the current bulldozer drive is aimed at ensuring that property owners who have not voluntarily vacated setback areas comply before the report is submitted to the apex court.

Even as the demolition drive continued, women residents from Sectors 2, 3 and 4 maintained their sit-in protest against the action. Protesters reiterated that they would not surrender the setback areas and would continue their agitation until their demands are addressed and justice is delivered.

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Women from sector 2 announced that they would organise a week-long Sundarkand recitation at the protest site beginning on Sunday. The religious gathering will continue alongside the ongoing protest against the demolition campaign.