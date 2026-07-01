The stage is now set for collection of toll tax on the state highways, major district roads (MDR) and high-level bridges, built by the state government agencies.

Cabinet nod to rules for toll collection on state highways, MDR, major bridges

The state cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Samrat Choudhary approved the rules for collection of toll tax by vehicle owners. This was among 29 proposals of various departments, which received the cabinet nod on Wednesday.

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Officials of the road construction department (RCD) said that the act for toll collection was approved by the government earlier. “With rules now being cleared, the department would set up the mechanism for road tax collection in the next few months. Traffic on major roads are being studied to start the toll collection. Initially, toll collection will start on a few roads, but later bids would be invited from private players for collection of toll on all major communication infrastructure,” added the officer.

A senior executive engineer of the RCD said that unlike the national highways, elected representatives and government officials are also deemed to pay the toll tax. “However, the toll tax paid by them would be reimbursed by the concerned department or institutions,” he clarified.

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{{^usCountry}} Briefing the media after the meeting, additional chief secretary (cabinet) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said that the cabinet approved a two-day Somnath Yatra on July 20 under the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv – 1000 Years of Unbroken Faith’ programme. Around 1,100 devotees will travel to the famous Jyotirlinga in Gujarat at state expense. The art and culture department has been allocated ₹2.50 crore for travel, logistics and related arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Briefing the media after the meeting, additional chief secretary (cabinet) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said that the cabinet approved a two-day Somnath Yatra on July 20 under the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv – 1000 Years of Unbroken Faith’ programme. Around 1,100 devotees will travel to the famous Jyotirlinga in Gujarat at state expense. The art and culture department has been allocated ₹2.50 crore for travel, logistics and related arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

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The Cabinet cleared land allocation and transfers for opening of five new Kendriya Vidyalayas (Central Schools) in districts including Purnia, Rajgir (Nalanda), Madhepura, Madhubani and Sheikhpura. Land was also approved for the NH-2 industrial corridor and related road projects.

The transport department’s proposal to develop state-of-the-art bus depots and bus stands at 31 locations across the state was also given in-principal nod by the cabinet. The bus depot and stands will be built under the public-private partnership mode. The government also gave its go ahead to additional funding of ₹29 crore for the development of Birpur airport in Supaul district.

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The urban development and housing department’s proposal to allow Patna municipal corporation (PMC) for collection of funds through bonds also got the cabinet’s approval. The PMC will issue bonds worth up to ₹200 crore to strengthen its financial autonomy for urban projects such as roads, water supply and sanitation through additional revenue.

Several proposals under the Viksit Bharat – Rozgar aur Aajivika Guarantee Mission (Gramin)--VB G Ram G–were approved, including fixed wage rates for unskilled workers in earthwork, designation of the Bihar Rural Development Society as the nodal agency, and creation of necessary institutional structures to guarantee rural employment and improve livelihoods.

The mines and geology department’s proposal to amend rules for the e-auction process for stone quarries, including a 25% increase in annual extraction limits and revised minimum reserve prices has also been approved..

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Distribution of over ₹51,923 crore in basic and performance grants (2026-27 to 2030-31) among three-tier panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) as per the 16th Finance Commission recommendations and extension of the 2025 Industrial Investment Promotion Package, authorisation for the Infrastructure Development Authority to raise up to ₹25,000 crore with state guarantee for industrial areas and approvals for sugarcane mechanisation and seed development schemes were also approved.

Additional approvals covered amendments to university service commission rules, new guidelines for boat ghats and outdoor advertising, judicial infrastructure and financial support mechanisms for road development corporations.