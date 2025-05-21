Cambridge’s IGCSE March exam series results announced

Cambridge University Press & Assessment has announced March 2025 exam series results in India on Tuesday. There has been an increased participation with more than 17,000 students from 420 schools across the country taking part in the exams. "Students doing homework and preparing exam at university, closeup of young man writing in college library" (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The popularity of the March session continues to grow, offering students the advantage of aligning with the Indian academic calendar and easing the transition to higher education in India or abroad.

Entries for the Cambridge IGCSE, which is equivalent to Class 10 in India, increased by 12 percent. Entries for the Cambridge International AS & A Levels also saw a 10 percent growth. The most popular subjects remained Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, reflecting the ongoing interest among Indian students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education. Cambridge IGCSE Biology showed a strong surge, with a 16 percent increase in entries compared to that of 2024.

Individual student achievements stood out with Mitul Agam from Billabong High, Mulund scoring 95.4%, followed by Aarav Srikanth with 95.2% and Shrutika Pardeshi from the Malad branch with 93.5%. Aheli Sanghavi and Akshay Menon scored 93.33% and 93% respectively. From Vibgyor’s Malad branch, Krish Gopal Pandit scored 93.5%, while Jeet Pankaj Vassal of Goregaon branch achieved 92.88%.

Vinay Sharma, Senior Vice President for International Education at Cambridge, congratulated the students and praised the collective effort behind their success. “These results are a testament to the students’ diligence and the commitment of their educators, parents, and schools,” he said and added, “the continued rise in entries shows how Cambridge remains well-placed to provide a globally recognised curriculum that prepares students for a fast-changing world.”

Reflecting on the success, Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson of the Vibgyor Group of Schools, said, “These results are more than just academic scores; they reflect the global perspective, critical thinking, and adaptability nurtured through the Cambridge curriculum.”