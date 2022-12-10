Carol service at Lucknow’s La Martiniere heralds the advent of Christ

LUCKNOW With Christmas round the corner, city-based La Martiniere Girls College organised a cantata to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The carol service, held in Yuletide spirit, was attended by the staff, students, and their parents. It commenced on a sombre note with a tribute to Late Anne Jude Pierce.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the school’s bedecked auditorium depicting a snowy Christmas, the combined choir of La Martiniere Girls’College and La Martiniere College regaled the audience with their mellifluous rendering of Christmas Carols and hymns to celebrate the birth of Christ, the Saviour. The recital of verses from the Holy Bible brought home the joy of giving, the Christian spirit of forgiveness, and being grateful for the love and peace showered upon us by the Almighty. The Nativity scene depicted by the tiny tots recreated the birth of the Lord.

Another highlight of the event was the mesmerising rendition of “Come Let Us Adore Him” by the staff choir. Also, “Magnificat” sung by soloist Nitya Kapoor eulogised the magnificence of Jesus. Meanwhile, “Let It Snow” was performed by a band with Aditi Mehrotra of LMGC and Om Mittal of LMC lending their voices to the song. Their perfect synchronisation left the attendees spellbound.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The carol service concluded with a poignant and soulful rendering of the hymn “Silent Night, Holy Night”, followed by a speech by Aashrita Dass, principal, LMGC. Lastly, the choir sang the benediction and the timeless melody of “Jingle Bells” spread Christmas cheer. People were served a Christmas treat of plum cakes, coffee, and cookies during the event.