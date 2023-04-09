Prayagraj: One held for demanding extortion money

The Puramufti police on Sunday arrested the accused who allegedly demanded ₹2 crore extortion from the son of Bamrauli village head. The arrested accused is a member of notorious cattle smuggler and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s relative Mohd Muzzaffar’s gang. The arrested accused Mohd Zaid has eleven cases registered against him for demanding extortion, cattle slaughter, assault, gangster act etc.

Mohd Zaid and his aides have issued threats to Mohd Akhtar of Bamrauli and were demanding ₹ 2 crore extortion. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In his complaint given to police, Mohd Akhtar of Bamrauli has alleged that Mohd Zaid and his aides have issued threats to him and were demanding ₹2 crore extortion from him. On the complaint of Akhtar, Puramufti police registered an FIR against Zaid and his aides on Friday. SHO of Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap Singh said Zaid was arrested following a tip-off on Sunday.