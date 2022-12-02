CBI arrests deputy chief engineer of Northern Railways for ‘accepting bribe’

Lucknow: The anti-corruption bureau of the Lucknow unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the deputy chief engineer (construction) of Northern Railways, Lucknow, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of ₹50,000 on Friday. An FIR under charges of prevention of corruption act was registered against accused engineer Arun Kumar Mittal on the allegations of demanding bribe in lieu of passing the bills of a firm engaged in a project at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station.

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said that the security agency laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting undue advantage of ₹50,000 from the complainant. He said that further searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi and Lucknow. The searches led to the recovery of ₹38 lakh (approximately) in cash and other assets. He said that the arrested accused is being produced before the competent court in Lucknow.

Gaud added that complainant Sunil Kumar Srivastava of Lucknow-based M/s Sidhyakavya Enterprises reported the matter to the anti-corruption bureau of the CBI, Lucknow, on November 30.