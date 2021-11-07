CBI arrests former Assam CM Histeswar Saikia’s son in alleged bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested former Assam chief minister Hiteswar Saikia’s son Ashok Saikia in connection with an alleged bank fraud case, officials said.

Saikia, the younger brother of Congress legislator and leader of opposition in Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia, was arrested from his Soru Motoria residence in Guwahati following a raid at the premise by the agency.

As per details provided by the family, the case pertains to a loan worth ₹9.37 lakh which Ashok Saikia had taken from the Assam State Cooperative And Rural Development (ASCARD) Bank in 1996.

“I repaid the entire amount in 2011 which was acknowledged by the bank through a letter in October 2015. Today, the CBI team arrived at our house without any prior intimation and notice and mentioned that I have dues to pay the bank,” Ashok Saikia said in a statement.

“Only the government or the investigating agency would know why I have been detained in a baseless and incorrect allegation,” the statement added. Saikia is to be produced in court on Monday.

Debabrata Saikia also reiterated that the family, including the late CM’s wife who stays at the house, had not received any notice or intimation from the CBI about the case before Sunday’s raid and arrest.

“I have been told by our advocates that CBI shouldn’t have intervened in the case as the loan amount has already been repaid in 2011. Legal proceedings, if any, with regard to it is going on in court. The CBI says they served a notice to my brother, but we haven’t received it,” Debabrata Saikia said.

“If the bank lodged a case with the CBI for recovery of unpaid loans, they should have intimated the agency that my brother has already repaid his loan. We are confident that we will get justice from the court,” he added.

The CBI hasn’t issued any statement in connection with the development and officials of the agency were not available for comments.

