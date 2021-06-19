Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI bid to hinder state probe against Singh, Shukla: Maharashtra govt to HC
mumbai news

CBI bid to hinder state probe against Singh, Shukla: Maharashtra govt to HC

Maharashtra has initiated separate inquiries against Singh over the reinstatement of the now suspended ASI Sachin Vaze, and Shukla in an alleged phone tapping case.
By KAY Dodhiya , Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:55 AM IST
The state moved the high court alleging that portions of the FIR registered by the central agency against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, including one related to transfer of officers

The Maharashtra government on Friday argued in the Bombay high court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was trying to interfere in its investigations against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and IPS officer Rashmi Shukla.

The state moved the high court alleging that portions of the FIR registered by the central agency against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, including one related to transfer of officers, were unwarranted and a pretext to interfere in its two investigations.

“They (CBI) are trying to interfere in the investigations that we have already ordered. Now, through a back-door method, through this FIR, the CBI is trying to rake these issues and resurrect these inquiries,” government’s lawyer Rafique Dada said

