CBI court frames charges in 2019 hoax bomb call case

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Panchkula, has framed charges in a 2019 case, wherein a man had made hoax bomb threat call to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, alleging his girlfriend of planning to blow up herself in a flight.

The accused is Nasrudeen, a tailor from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district who had been living in Chennai for the last 10 years.

As per the Delhi Police, on August 8, 2019, he had called the control room of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Gurugram, and claimed that one passenger, named Zabina alias Rafiya, is a ‘fidayeen’ and was on her way to set off a bomb at the airport.

Following this threat, security was beefed up at the airport and a red alert was issued. The call was forwarded to the airport security officials, police station of the airport and other agencies.

However, the call turned out to be a hoax. Following this, a criminal case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Gurugram.

The investigation revealed that the accused was married to Zabina, who was going abroad to earn money.

They used to fight often over financial issues and she wanted to go abroad to lead a better life. When his attempt to stop Zabina from boarding the flight failed, he made the hoax call.

On April 2, Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge CBI Panchkula, framed charges under Section 3 r/w Section 4 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016.

“From perusal of challan documents, a prima facie case for commission of offences punishable under Section 3 r/w Section 4 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, is made out against accused Nasrudeen, to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial,” the order read. The case is now listed for July 6 for prosecution evidence.