CBI moves special NIA court seeking access to Antilia case papers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the corruption allegations made against former home minister Anil Deshmukh, moved the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, seeking direction to NIA to share the records related to the investigation into the Antilia explosives case
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:55 AM IST
In its application before the special court, CBI claimed that it needs to look at the records of investigation for probing the allegations made by former commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh. (HT File)

In its application before the special court, CBI claimed that it needs to look at the records of investigation for probing the allegations made by former commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh. The agency sought an urgent relief, as prime accused Sachin Vaze’s custody with NIA ends on Friday.

The court, however, said that if required, CBI could question Vaze while he is in prison during judicial custody. Meanwhile, the court has also asked NIA to submit its reply on CBI’s plea.

Vaze was arrested on March 13 after in connection with an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in south Mumbai on February 25 and the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who is linked to the SUV.

During the probe, Singh was transferred to a low-key post in the home guard department. Subsequently, he made several allegations in a letter addressed to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20 against Deshmukh. Upon the allegations made by Singh, the Bombay high court (HC), which was seized of multiple public interest litigations and a writ petition seeking a CBI probe into the accusations, had directed the central agency to conclude a preliminary inquiry in the case within 15 days.

On HC’s order, CBI initiated an inquiry on Tuesday. The agency also obtained permission to question Vaze while he is in NIA custody.

