Centre approves VRS request of VK Pandian’s wife Sujatha Karthikeyan

Sujatha Karthikeyan, a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre and wife of IAS officer-turned-politician VK Pandian, has taken voluntary retirement from government service, a fortnight after she applied for retirement. Sujatha Karthikeyan. (ANI Photo)

In a letter to Odisha chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions Department of Personnel & Training said her application on March 13 seeking voluntary retirement has been approved under Rule 16(2A) of AIS(DCRB) Rules, 1958, in relaxation of three months’ mandatory notice period. The ministry has asked the Odisha government to issue necessary notification in this regard.

Karthikeyan, 49, who last served as special secretary in the finance department, cited personal reasons for her exit from the civil service. Sources close to her said her exit is not linked to political motives, though the timing and context have fuelled speculations.

Pandian, a former IAS officer and influential aide to former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, had taken VRS in October 2023 before joining the Biju Janata Dal.

Karthikeyan’s career trajectory is closely aligned with the BJD’s long dominance in Odisha, which began the same year she joined the IAS. Over the years, Karthikeyan held several key positions though she courted controversy during the assembly polls last year when she was transferred from the department of Mission Shakti to the finance department over complaints of misuse of public office.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power in Odisha, had then alleged that she was forcing women self help groups to influence voters and had even threatened to stop the government financial aid.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the serving IAS officer has given a go-bye to professionalism and is actively indulging as an agent of the BJD because of the influence of her husband on her,” the BJP complained to the Election Commission of India.

Karthikeyan’s exit came less than a year after the BJD’s electoral loss to the BJP in June 2024. After BJP won, she went on a six-month childcare leave to support her daughter during her Class 10 examinations. In November 2024, the Odisha government rejected her request for an extension, directing her to resume duties immediately.