Centre committed to J&K’s tourism sector, says MoS Bhatt

The Union government will take measures to boost Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector, which is the biggest industry of the UT, Union minister of state for defence and tourism Ajay Bhatt said.

As part of Union Government’s public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, Bhatt had a interacted with the officials of Jammu and Kashmir tourism department in Srinagar on Saturday. The meeting was attended by various stakeholders associated with the tourism sector.

Bhatt said the Centre is making all out efforts to keep the essence of Jammu and Kashmir intact by ensuring holistic development of the region. “Besides the existing avenues, measures will be taken to further boost border tourism, eco-tourism and horticulture tourism in the region,” he told the stakeholders.

Representatives of tour operators and hoteliers were present during the interaction. They highlighted various challenges being faced by the industry and sought the support and assistance of the government to overcome them.