Centre of excellence inaugurated at AMU’s JNMC to tackle type 1 diabetes

A Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Type 1 Diabetes was inaugurated by vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The Centre will advance scientific knowledge and lead to better care and health outcomes for people with Type 1 Diabetes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology and Novo Nordisk Education Foundation, Bangalore.

“The new CoE will aid in ensuring high-quality diabetes care and make arrangements for the easy supply of insulin to those in need as not all disadvantaged people especially children who are heavily reliant on the public healthcare system have access to it,” said Prof Mansoor.

He stressed that JNMC is catering to a large number of diabetic patients who will benefit from the CoE and since the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology fulfills the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms, “we must push to begin a super-speciality D.M Endocrinology course at the Centre.

Prof M U Rabbani (dean, faculty of medicine) stressed the need for proper management of Type 1 Diabetes patients as neglect can lead to acute and chronic complications.

Prof Rakesh Bhargava (principal, JNMC) called for good education and team work for Type 1 Diabetes Management and other chronic diseases.

In the welcome address, Dr Hamid Ashraf (Director Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology) said: “The number of children with Type 1 Diabetes is on a rise and unfortunately many such patients die before reaching 30 years of their age. In this scenario, it is hoped that the newly established CoE will undertake the tasks of identifying predictive markers and therapeutic targets for T1D complications”.

He extended gratitude to Jagit Singh and his team from Novo Nordisk Education Foundation for providing the necessary support.

Prof Sheelu Shafiq Siddiqui extended the vote of thanks.