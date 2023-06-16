C’garh: Congress begins training programme, CM Baghel says focus on social media

Stating that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses social media platforms to spread lies among the majority of the people, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the Congress party is focusing on training constituency-level workers and leaders to counter the BJP through social media.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)

Baghel was speaking to the media on Friday before participating in the first constituency-level training programme by the Congress party in his own constituency in Patan.

“We have begun a training programme at the constituency level. Training will be provided to counter the BJP on social media, which uses the platform to spread lies. Training (to workers and leaders) will also be provided on booth management. They will also learn about the achievements of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh,” the CM said.

Baghel said that their local leaders have lost hope and so the BJP has deployed central leaders to counter Congress in Chattisgarh.

“We have seven teams of master trainers who will organise the training programme in all 90 constituencies,” said a senior Congress leader.

The five-point training programme includes the history and achievements of Congress since independence, the history of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, the use of social media platforms to counter BJP and RSS, booth-level management and lastly, the achievement of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

The training programme will be attended by the in-charge minister, MLAs, several local party leaders and workers, said another Congress leader.

After completion of the training programme, the party is also planning to launch the campaign “Bhupesh Hai Toh Bharosa Hai”, according to party insiders.

Reacting to Baghel’s statement, BJP leader and spokesperson Sacchinand Upasane said that people on social media are very well aware of what is happening in Chhattisgarh under Congress rule.

“The people of the state will answer the Congress government on social media. The CM and his party will not be able to counter the sentiments of the common man in Chhattisgarh,” he added.

The election to the 90-member state assembly is scheduled to be held at the end of this year. The current strength of the ruling Congress in the state is 71, while BJP has 14. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh has three and the Bahujan Samaj Party has two MLAs.

