Home / Cities / Others / Channi’s kin minted crores through illegal sand mining, alleges Harsimrat
Channi’s kin minted crores through illegal sand mining, alleges Harsimrat

The Bathinda MP also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for what she claimed was a sham, phony survey
Bathinda MP Harsimrat (in pic) has said that Punjab CM Channi should explain show his relative amassed such huge wealth. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 09:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bathinda Lok Sabha member from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday alleged that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s family members had minted crores of rupees through illegal sand mining during his 111-day stint at the helm of state government.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the election office of SAD-BSP candidate Darshan Singh Kotfatta at Bhucho Mandi in Bathinda, Harsimrat said, “Now, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of the CM’s nephew and recovery of money and goods worth 11 crore, it is clear that Channi is running the sand mafia in the state.” She said Channi should explain to Punjabis how his close relative was found to be in possession of such huge cash and assets.

The former Union minister claimed during the last five years the Congress government had ruined Punjab. “All development work started by the erstwhile government led by Parkash Singh Badal were stalled. The government reneged on all promises made to each and every section of society. The poor and members of the scheduled castes were deprived of the social welfare schemes being pruned and even closed altogether,” she claimed.

Lashing out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, she claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was trying to befool Punjabis with political gimmickry. “It seems that after selling tickets for all constituencies in the state, he has also sold the post of the party’s CM face by indulging in a sham phony survey,” said the leader.

She also asked AAP’s chief ministerial nominee Bhagwant Mann to clarify his stand on the river water sharing issue of Punjab with Haryana and Delhi.

