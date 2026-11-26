The Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested a 63-year-old man, the prime accused in a ₹6-crore mortgage-related loan fraud case, officials said.

While the prime accused has been arrested, efforts are underway to trace his son and other family members in connection with the case. (Photo for representation) (PTI) more less

The accused, identified as Manohar Prasad, is a resident of Neelankarai near Chennai.

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According to the Central Crime Branch, the investigation began after a complaint was filed by Rahul Kumar, the owner of a private firm that provides financial solutions to individuals and enterprises in the Purasawalkam area of Chennai.

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In his complaint filed in October, Kumar alleged that Manohar, along with his son Anand Prasad and other family members, had mortgaged certain properties with the firm to secure a loan of ₹6 crore, an investigating officer said.

However, Manohar and his son allegedly concealed the fact that the same properties had already been mortgaged with a private sector bank and were also subject to an attachment order issued by the Madras high court.

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{{^usCountry}} After the alleged concealment came to light and the borrowers defaulted on their payments, the private firm approached the police. The Central Crime Branch subsequently registered a case, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the alleged concealment came to light and the borrowers defaulted on their payments, the private firm approached the police. The Central Crime Branch subsequently registered a case, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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A special team was formed on the directions of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj, following which investigators arrested Manohar Prasad, who was allegedly hiding in the city.

Manohar was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are underway to trace his son and other family members in connection with the case, the official added.