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Chennai residents face exposure to heat even indoors: Study

Chennai residents face exposure to heat even indoors: Study

Published on: May 13, 2026 08:54 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A new study that examined 50 residential units in Chennai's urban neighbourhoods between October 2025 and April 2026 has revealed that the indoor temperatures frequently exceeded 32 degrees Celsius.

Chennai residents face exposure to heat even indoors: Study

The worst-affected households recorded between 5,700 and 5,800 hours of exposure above the 32-degree Celsius threshold, equivalent to eight months of continuous heat, the study has found.

Titled "Nighttime Thermal Stress in Low and Middle Income Housing in India: Linking Indoor Temperatures and Relative Humidity with Perceptions of Comfort", the study was released on Wednesday by Climate Trends, a climate-research organisation based in New Delhi.

Every high-income household in the sample had an air-conditioner and every low-income household had only a ceiling fan.

In a statement, Naveen Puttaswamy, associate professor at the Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai, and co-author of the study, said, "Most people spend the majority of their time indoors, where they face the dual threats of heat stress and poor air quality."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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