Chhattisgarh: ₹1.01 cr cash, arms recovered in Narayanpur anti-Maoist operation

Security forces recovered over ₹1.01 crore in cash along with a huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives during a major anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said on Tuesday. During the operation, forces recovered ₹1,01,64,000 in cash along with weapons including three AK-47 rifles. (Representative file photo)

The joint operation was carried out by Narayanpur Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) in forest areas of Abujhmad.

During the operation, forces recovered ₹1,01,64,000 in cash along with weapons including three AK-47 rifles, three SLR rifles, two .303 rifles and one .315 rifle. A large quantity of live ammunition, magazines, BGL shells, detonators, cordex wire, communication devices, batteries and electronic equipment was also seized.

Security personnel additionally recovered 12-bore guns, country-made pistols, walkie-talkies, communication sets and materials suspected to be used for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

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Police said the recovery has dealt a severe blow to the logistical network, weapons supply chain and explosive manufacturing capability of Maoist cadres operating in the region.

“The latest recovery is a major success for security forces and a strong indication that Maoist networks in the region are weakening. The cooperation of local villagers and our strengthened intelligence system played a crucial role in the operation. With this recovery, a total of 270 weapons have been seized in Narayanpur district during 2025-26, reflecting the growing trust, peace and development in the area,” said Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur, Robinson Guria.