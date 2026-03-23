Chhattisgarh: 15 deer killed in stray dog attack at rescue centre; 4 suspended

At least 15 deer were killed after a pack of stray dogs attacked them inside an enclosure at an animal rescue centre in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, officials said on Monday. Postmortem examinations were conducted on the carcasses, which were later disposed of according to prescribed norms. (Image sourced from Tiger Safari India)

The incident took place at Sanjay Van Vatika in Ambikapur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The forest department, which manages the facility, has suspended four officials, including a deputy ranger and three forest guards, for alleged negligence.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) , Surguja, Abhishek Jogawat, four to five stray dogs entered the park from the adjoining forest area and managed to breach the deer enclosure.

Fourteen deer, including spotted deer, barking deer and four-horned antelope, died in the attack on Saturday, while one critically injured animal succumbed on Sunday. Jogawat said the deaths were caused by dog bites.

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Postmortem examinations were conducted on the carcasses, which were later disposed of according to prescribed norms, he added.

Chief conservator of forests (Surguja Circle) Dilraj Prabhakar suspended deputy ranger Ashok Sinha, who was also in charge of the park, along with forest guards Mamta Porte, Pratima Lakra and Bindu Singh.

Ambikapur forest Ranger Akshapalak Rishi has been issued a show-cause notice and asked to respond within five days, failing which further action will be initiated.

An inquiry team led by the Sub-Divisional Officer (Forest), Ambikapur, has been constituted to probe the incident. Officials said strict action will be taken against those found responsible.