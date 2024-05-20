Chhattisgarh: 18 tendu leaf collectors killed as their vehicle plunges into gorge

Eighteen people, mostly women, who were returning to their village after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, were killed as a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge on Monday, police said. Police said four others were injured in the accident, and they were rushed to the district hospital.

Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said that the incident took place near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits.

Police rushed to the spot after the alert and more details are awaited, the SP added.