Monday, May 20, 2024
Chhattisgarh: 18 tendu leaf collectors killed as their vehicle plunges into gorge

ByRitesh Mishra
May 20, 2024 04:24 PM IST

The victims, mostly women, were returning to their village after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district

Eighteen people, mostly women, who were returning to their village after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, were killed as a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge on Monday, police said.

Police said four others were injured in the accident, and they were rushed to the district hospital.
Police said four others were injured in the accident, and they were rushed to the district hospital.

Four others were injured in the accident, and they were rushed to the district hospital, police added.

Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said that the incident took place near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits.

Police rushed to the spot after the alert and more details are awaited, the SP added.

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

