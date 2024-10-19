Menu Explore
Chhattisgarh: 2 ITBP jawans killed, 2 policemen injured in IED blast in Bastar

ByRitesh Mishra
Oct 19, 2024 08:43 PM IST

The Narayanpur police said that joint teams of security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Two jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and two other policemen were in an IED blast planted by Maoists in Narayanpur district. Both the jawans belonged to the 53rd battalion of ITBP deployed in the district.

Police said that the blast took place at around 12.10pm in Abujhmad forest near Kodliyar village. (Representational image)
Police said that the blast took place at around 12.10pm in Abujhmad forest near Kodliyar village. (Representational image)

Police said that the blast took place at around 12.10 pm in Abujhmad forest near Kodliyar village.

A statement issued by the Narayanpur police said that the joint teams of security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation when one of the teams reached the village where the blast took place.

The personnel belonging to the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF), and District Reserve Guard of police were involved in the operation launched from Orchha, Irakbhatti, and Mohandi areas, it said.

Officials said that the blast took place when patrolling teams were returning after the operation.

“Four jawans of ITBP and DRG were injured in the blast and were airlifted. All four injured were shifted to a hospital in the afternoon, when two ITBP jawans succumbed to injuries. The condition of the injured policemen is stable,” the statement said.

Those killed were identified as Amar Panwar (36), a resident of Satara district in Maharashtra, and K Rajesh (36) resident of Kadappa in Karnataka.

A total of 17 security personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh in 2024 while 191 Maoist bodies have been recovered, 706 arrested, and 733 have surrendered.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
