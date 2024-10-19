BJP fields Navya Haridas against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday fielded Navya Haridas against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Wayanad by-elections to Lok Sabha. BJP candidate from Wayanad Navya Haridas. (X)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the date for the by-election. As per the poll body's announcement, the voting will held on November 13 and the result will be declared on November 23.

The Wayanad seat was vacated after Congress leader and now Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was elected from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli and chose to retain that seat following his victory in both constituencies.

After Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, the Congress party decided to field Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad marking her poll debut.

Ever since the party announced Priyanka's candidature, the age-old party under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, has been ramping up its campaign efforts, aiming to improve upon Rahul's previous victory margin.

BJP names candidates for assembly by-polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also named 24 candidates for assembly polls across eight states. Former MP Sunil Soni will contest from the Raipur City South assembly in Chhattisgarh.

Besides the central state, the BJP named its nominees for the assembly polls being held in Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

CPI fields Sathyan Mokeri

The Communist Party of India (CPI), which is an ally of the Congress party in the opposition INDIA bloc, has decided to field Sathyan Mokeri against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The CPI has decided to field Sathyan Mokeri against Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls. He contested the Wayanad Loksabha election in 2014," CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said on Thursday.

Mokeri, on Saturday, launched his election campaign by targeting his UDF opponent -- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, questioning whether she would be present in the constituency after winning.

Mokeri, a former MLA from the Nadapuram constituency in Kozhikode district, is known for his work addressing issues in the agricultural sector.