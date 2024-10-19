Who is Navya Haridas, Priyanka Gandhi's BJP challenger in Wayanad bypoll?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced that party leader Navya Haridas will be the candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, facing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Navya Haridas is currently a councilor in the Kozhikode. (X)

The need to conduct a by-election in the Wayanad seat arose after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, now the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, was elected from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and chose to retain that seat following his victory in both constituencies.

Who is Navya Haridas?

1- Navya Haridas, 36, is a mechanical engineer with a B-Tech degree from KMCT Engineering College, Calicut University. She graduated in 2007.

2- Haridas is a two-time councilor in the Kozhikode Corporation and the Mahila Morcha State General Secretary in the BJP.

3- On her Facebook page, Navya Haridas describes herself as the BJP Parliamentary Party Leader and BJMM State General Secretary.

4- According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Navya has no criminal cases against her.

5- Navya Haridas owns assets worth ₹1,29,56,264 and has a total liability of ₹1,64,978, as per the organization.

Navya Haridas vs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

After Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, the Congress decided to field his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad marking her poll debut.

After the announcement of Priyanka's candidature, the grand old party under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, has been ramping up its campaign efforts, aiming to improve upon Rahul Gandhi's previous victory margin.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), an ally of the Congress in the opposition INDIA bloc, has decided to field Sathyan Mokeri against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Wayanad by-poll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the date for the by-election. As per the poll body's announcement, the voting will held on November 13 and the result will be declared on November 23.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar would contest in the Palakkad Assembly constituency where the saffron party is pinning its hope to win the most in the upcoming by-polls in the state.