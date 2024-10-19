BJP announces candidates for Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad, 24 assembly seats | Full list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its candidates for bypoll in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and 24 state assemblies across the country. A worker erecting BJP flags in Jammu.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)

The party has fielded Navya Haridas from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting on a Congress ticket.

The bypolls in Wayanad parliamentary constituency was necessitated after incumbent Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat in June this year and chose to retain the second seat of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat in the Lok Sabha elections this year by a margin of 360,000 votes, defeating Annie Raja of the CPI.

The bypoll is scheduled for November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

The BJP also released the list of candidates for Assembly by-elections from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West

In Chattisgarh, the party has fielded former MP Sunil Soni to contest from the Raipur City South assembly.

Here's the full list of BJP candidates for the bypolls:



Kerala (Lok Sabha)

Wayanad: Navya Haridas



Assam

Dholai: Nihar Ranjan Das

Behali: Diganta Ghatowar

Samaguri: Diplu Ranjan Sharma

Bihar

Tarari: Vishal Prashant

Ramgarh: Ashok Kumar Singh

Chhattisgarh

Raipur City South: Sunil Soni

Karnataka

Shiggaon: Bharat Basavraj Bommai

Sandur (ST): Bangaru Hanumantu

Kerala

Pallakkad: C Krishnakumar

Chelakkara (SC): K Balakrishnan

Madhya Pradesh

Vijaypur: Ramnivas Rawat

Budhni: Ramakant Bhargav

Rajasthan

Jhunjhunu: Rajendra Bhambu

Ramgarh: Sukhwant Singh

Dausa: Jagmohan Meena

Deoli-Uniara: Rajendra Gurjar

Khinwsar: Revant Ram Danga

Salumber (ST): Shanta Devi Meena

West Bengal

Sitai (SC): Dipak Kumar Roy

Madarihat (ST): Rahul Lohar

Naihati: Rupak Mitra

Haroa: Bimal Das

Medinipur: Shubhajit Roy

Taldangra: Ananya Roy Chakraborty