BJP announces candidates for Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad, 24 assembly seats | Full list
The party has fielded Navya Haridas from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting on a Congress ticket.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its candidates for bypoll in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and 24 state assemblies across the country.
The bypolls in Wayanad parliamentary constituency was necessitated after incumbent Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat in June this year and chose to retain the second seat of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat in the Lok Sabha elections this year by a margin of 360,000 votes, defeating Annie Raja of the CPI.
The bypoll is scheduled for November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23.
The BJP also released the list of candidates for Assembly by-elections from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West
In Chattisgarh, the party has fielded former MP Sunil Soni to contest from the Raipur City South assembly.
Here's the full list of BJP candidates for the bypolls:
Kerala (Lok Sabha)
Wayanad: Navya Haridas
Assam
Dholai: Nihar Ranjan Das
Behali: Diganta Ghatowar
Samaguri: Diplu Ranjan Sharma
Bihar
Tarari: Vishal Prashant
Ramgarh: Ashok Kumar Singh
Chhattisgarh
Raipur City South: Sunil Soni
Karnataka
Shiggaon: Bharat Basavraj Bommai
Sandur (ST): Bangaru Hanumantu
Kerala
Pallakkad: C Krishnakumar
Chelakkara (SC): K Balakrishnan
Madhya Pradesh
Vijaypur: Ramnivas Rawat
Budhni: Ramakant Bhargav
Rajasthan
Jhunjhunu: Rajendra Bhambu
Ramgarh: Sukhwant Singh
Dausa: Jagmohan Meena
Deoli-Uniara: Rajendra Gurjar
Khinwsar: Revant Ram Danga
Salumber (ST): Shanta Devi Meena
West Bengal
Sitai (SC): Dipak Kumar Roy
Madarihat (ST): Rahul Lohar
Naihati: Rupak Mitra
Haroa: Bimal Das
Medinipur: Shubhajit Roy
Taldangra: Ananya Roy Chakraborty