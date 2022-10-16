Chhattisgarh Assembly deputy Speaker Manoj Singh dies of heart attack

Deputy speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly and senior Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi died on Sunday following a heart attack, party leaders said.

Mandavi, 58, was rushed to a hospital in Dhamtari town from Charama after he suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning , said state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla.

Mandavi, who represented Bhanupratappur constituency in Kanker district, was at his native village Nathia Nawagaon in Charama area of the district on Saturday night.

After he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to a hospital in Charama where doctors attended to him, Shukla said. The three-time MLA and a prominent tribal face of the party in Bastar region, Mandavi had served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.