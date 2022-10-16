Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Assembly deputy Speaker Manoj Singh dies of heart attack

Chhattisgarh Assembly deputy Speaker Manoj Singh dies of heart attack

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 10:49 AM IST

58-year-old Manoj Singh Mandavi was rushed to a hospital in Dhamtari town from Charama after he suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning

Manoj Singh Mandavi was a prominent tribal face of the Congress in Bastar region. (File Photo)
Manoj Singh Mandavi was a prominent tribal face of the Congress in Bastar region. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Deputy speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly and senior Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi died on Sunday following a heart attack, party leaders said.

Mandavi, 58, was rushed to a hospital in Dhamtari town from Charama after he suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning , said state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla.

Mandavi, who represented Bhanupratappur constituency in Kanker district, was at his native village Nathia Nawagaon in Charama area of the district on Saturday night.

After he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to a hospital in Charama where doctors attended to him, Shukla said. The three-time MLA and a prominent tribal face of the party in Bastar region, Mandavi had served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out